South East Water has kicked off investigative works on two major infrastructure upgrades in Clyde: the Ballarto Road Pump Station and Rising Sewer Main projects. Investigative works are now underway in partnership with industry partners Abergeldie, BMD, KBR (ABK) and Beca, Fulton Hogan, and Interflow…
Major sewer upgrades underway at Ballarto Road in Clyde
-
Young woman’s body compacted after alleged murder
An expert can’t determine how a young woman died because her body was crushed in a garbage truck six weeks after she was allegedly murdered,…