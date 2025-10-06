Home » Major sewer upgrades underway at Ballarto Road in Clyde
,

Major sewer upgrades underway at Ballarto Road in Clyde

South East Water has kicked off investigative works on two major infrastructure upgrades in Clyde: the Ballarto Road Pump Station and Rising Sewer Main projects. Investigative works are now underway in partnership with industry partners Abergeldie, BMD, KBR (ABK) and Beca, Fulton Hogan, and Interflow…

Read more