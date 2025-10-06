Across Victoria, seniors and their families came together in October to enjoy a month of free and low-cost events celebrating the contributions of older community members. The festival aimed to encourage lifelong learning, foster meaningful connections, and celebrate positive ageing, with events held in local…
Seniors celebrate in style
-
5 per cent deposit scheme sparks debate in Casey
Casey residents have expressed mixed reactions to the Federal Government’s new 5 per cent deposit scheme, with some calling it a lifeline for first home…