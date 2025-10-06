An expert can’t determine how a young woman died because her body was crushed in a garbage truck six weeks after she was allegedly murdered, a court has heard. Marat Ganiev, 53, is accused of killing Isla Bell on October 7, 2024, three days after…
Young woman’s body compacted after alleged murder
Civilians arrest armed robber who preyed on kids
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 481350 A 20-year-old armed robber’s allegation of being ferociously assaulted during a citizen’s arrest in Dandenong South has been…