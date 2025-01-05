In the latest step twoards a $1.5 million Greater Dandenong Employment Hub, a meeting was held between MPs, employers and City of Greater Dandenong Council officers. The ball has been running with no major updates since the Labor party’s federal election promise by Treasurer Jim…
$1.5m Employment Hub talks begin
-
Council misses ‘net-zero’ target
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 344241 Greater Dandenong Council’s net-zero emissions target could be blown out by a decade. Originally, the net-zero target was…