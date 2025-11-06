The Victorian Young Australian of the Year 2026 is based right in City of Casey, recognised for his impactful positive changes in the South East communities. Abraham Kuol, a respected South Sudanese youth leader who co-founded the popular Black Rhinos and volunteers at Sandown Lions…
Casey youth leader wins Young Victorian of the Year
Residents stranded without buses for months
Residents say they’ve been left stranded, with no public bus services operating in some parts of Pakenham for more than three months. On Cameron Way,…