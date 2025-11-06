In the spirit of giving, this holiday season, the Giving Machine will be coming back to Fountain Gate Shopping Centre for its second year in providing essential services to those in need. Last year, across Fountain Gate and Highpoint shopping centre, the Giving Machines accumulated…
Giving Machine is coming back to Fountain Gate
Council misses ‘net-zero’ target
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 344241 Greater Dandenong Council’s net-zero emissions target could be blown out by a decade. Originally, the net-zero target was…