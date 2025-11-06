Benji the kitten, who only one week ago was fighting for his life at an emergency clinic has sadly passed away at his home overnight. Jess Mead, Benji’s owner who adopted him on the 22 of October said that the two month old kitten “lost…
Heartbroken owner loses kitten despite heroic efforts to save him
Council misses ‘net-zero’ target
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 344241 Greater Dandenong Council’s net-zero emissions target could be blown out by a decade. Originally, the net-zero target was…