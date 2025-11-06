The Labor Party will attempt to retain the seat of Pakenham with Alessandra Soliven, a Gen Z rising star in the party, still fresh out of university. The 23-year-old was pre-selected recently by the Pakenham branch to contest the 2026 state election for the Labor…
Labor chose Gen Z go-getter to hold Pakenham in 2026 state election
End of term for State monitors appointed to oversee Casey Council
The City of Casey has bid farewell to the State Government Municipal Monitors, who were appointed a 12-month…