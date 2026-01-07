Detectives from Taskforce Hawk have charged a man as part of an investigation into allegedly falsified documents. A 34-year-old Officer man, who is a current CFMEU official, was arrested at his residence shortly after 8.45am on Wednesday, 7 January. He was subsequently interviewed by police…
Official charged
-
Longwarry store fire ‘suspicious’, renews tobacco war fears
A quiet country town may once again have been pulled into Victoria’s tobacco war after another small business was destroyed in a suspicious incident on…