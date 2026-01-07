The Lynbrook Residents Association (LRA) demonstrated unstoppable determination in grassroots advocacy and community connection throughout 2025, a year marked by three high-profile protests and successful community events. The association, led by volunteers, managed to sustain itself across two distinct fields in the past year: fighting…
People of the Year: Lynbrook Residents Association
-
People of the Year: Lynbrook Residents Association
The Lynbrook Residents Association (LRA) demonstrated unstoppable determination in grassroots advocacy and community connection throughout 2025, a year marked by three high-profile protests and successful…