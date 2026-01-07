Home » RSPCA Victoria’s stern warning to pet owners during heat wave
RSPCA Victoria’s stern warning to pet owners during heat wave

RSPCA Victoria is urging pet owners to ensure their pets have access to shelter, shade and clean water, as temperatures peak above 40 degrees in Victoria. Already, by midday today (Wednesday 7 January) 20 reports were received regarding pets being allegedly left with no access…

