Crime around Casey took a spike in 2025, with the highest number of crimes, including family violence incidents, reported in years. According to annual data released from the Crime Statistics Agency Victoria (CSA), a total of 23,128 offences were recorded in the year ending September…
Year in review: Crime spike and family violence in Casey
Longwarry store fire ‘suspicious’, renews tobacco war fears
A quiet country town may once again have been pulled into Victoria’s tobacco war after another small business was destroyed in a suspicious incident on…