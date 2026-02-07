Roadworks on a major Clyde North intersection has caused gridlock during peak hours for many Casey commuters, some saying that their usual 10 minute drive has taken them close to an hour. It comes after scheduled roadworks began on Monday 12 January, in aims of…
Roadworks cause havoc for Casey commuters
Digital Editions
-
Roadworks cause havoc for Casey commuters
Roadworks on a major Clyde North intersection has caused gridlock during peak hours for many Casey commuters, some saying that their usual 10 minute drive…