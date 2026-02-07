Home » Roadworks cause havoc for Casey commuters
,

Roadworks cause havoc for Casey commuters

Roadworks on a major Clyde North intersection has caused gridlock during peak hours for many Casey commuters, some saying that their usual 10 minute drive has taken them close to an hour. It comes after scheduled roadworks began on Monday 12 January, in aims of…

Read more

Digital Editions

More News

  • Drake Place set to reopen as major works complete

    Drake Place set to reopen as major works complete

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 333779 Works on Stage 1 of the Pakenham Revitalisation project continue to progress, with major construction almost complete along Drake Place. From Monday 9…

  • Anti-theft gates trigger backlash

    Anti-theft gates trigger backlash

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 531813 A surge in retail crime across Victoria has prompted major retailers to install anti-theft security gates, but the move is drawing growing concern…

  • System delays continues after death

    System delays continues after death

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 524578 The Pakenham family of Jacob Van Lieshout say the system that failed him in life has continued to fail them in death, with…

  • Jail for armed carjacker targeting elderly driver

    Jail for armed carjacker targeting elderly driver

    A would-be carjacker who held a screwdriver to his elderly victim’s neck and threatened to kill him in a home driveway in Keysborough has been jailed. Petap Kong, 31, of…

  • Two men arrested after Wallace Road assault

    Two men arrested after Wallace Road assault

    Two men have been arrested following an assault in Cranbourne on the morning of Friday 6 February. Officers responded to reports of three men involved in a physical altercation on…

  • Letter-to-the-editor: Who will grow the trees?

    Letter-to-the-editor: Who will grow the trees?

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 492338 This summer’s repeated 40-degree days have made one thing unavoidable: Melbourne’s suburbs are heating up, and trees are no longer decorative extras. Councils…

  • Bail plan flagged for accused teacher

    Bail plan flagged for accused teacher

    A former teacher accused of stabbing a principal at Keysborough Secondary College may require involuntary mental health treatment, a defence lawyer has told court. Kim Ramchen, 37, of Mulgrave, appeared…

  • ‘I love what I’m doing’: Meals on Wheels volunteer awarded

    ‘I love what I’m doing’: Meals on Wheels volunteer awarded

    The City of Greater Dandenong Australia Day Volunteer of the Year is awarded to an individual who has dedicated more than 30 years in giving back to the community. Heather…

  • Opposition inquiry call rejected after peak-hour train disruption

    Opposition inquiry call rejected after peak-hour train disruption

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 183562 The State Opposition has called for a formal inquiry into Tuesday 3 February rail network disruption, where peak-hour disruption left thousands of Cranbourne…

  • Cracking start to the year

    Cracking start to the year

    **There are different ways of breaking a cricket bat. TOORADIN star Cal O’Hare has done it twice the conventional way; basically being too good for his own good; breaking two…