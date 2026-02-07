Police are investigating a deliberately lit fire at Dragon Park in Lakeside, causing damage to public property. Investigators have been told three boys and a girl were seen lighting books on fire on Blackwood Drive about 5.45am. “Two passersby intervened and the youths put out…
Teens deliberately set Dragon Park ablaze
Roadworks cause havoc for Casey commuters
Roadworks on a major Clyde North intersection has caused gridlock during peak hours for many Casey commuters, some saying that their usual 10 minute drive…