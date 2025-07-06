Home » Ex-nurse granted bail over explosives, drug charges

A former Cranbourne nurse accused of drug trafficking and possessing explosives and detonators has been granted bail by the Victorian Supreme Court. Zarna Barbar, 26, was successful in her second bail attempt on Friday 4 July, after her initial bail application was rejected at the…

  • New era for Rotary

    The Rotary Club of Berwick celebrated its changeover dinner on Wednesday, 2 July 2024, at The Beaconsfield Club in Holm Park Reserve. Members and guests…