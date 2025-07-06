Home » Lights to be replaced in Beaconsfield and Garfield

Lights to be replaced in Beaconsfield and Garfield

Street lights in Beaconsfield and Garfield are set to be replaced as Cardinia continues to rid the shire of banned mercury lights. About 400 existing 80-watt mercury vapour street lights in Beaconsfield and Garfield estates are scheduled to be replaced over the next nine months…

Read more

  • New era for Rotary

    New era for Rotary

    The Rotary Club of Berwick celebrated its changeover dinner on Wednesday, 2 July 2024, at The Beaconsfield Club in Holm Park Reserve. Members and guests…