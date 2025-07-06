The new Berwick Springs West playground is alive and well, marking a significant upgrade to the beloved lakeside playspace. Revamped and remodelled, the playground is now equipped with a nature-themed play tower, new slides and swings, a spinner, and climbing equipment. There are also new…
New look for beloved local playground
New era for Rotary
The Rotary Club of Berwick celebrated its changeover dinner on Wednesday, 2 July 2024, at The Beaconsfield Club in Holm Park Reserve. Members and guests…