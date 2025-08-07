Cardinia Shire Council has fronted a parliamentary inquiry into fraud and corruption controls in local government, highlighting the unique risks and accountability challenges faced by fast-growing outer suburban municipalities. Interim CEO Peter Benazic and Mayor Cr Jack Kowarzik attended the Public Accounts and Estimates Committee…
Cardinia fronts parliament fraud inquiry
Shed happens in Emerald
A proposed outbuilding at 123 Emerald-Monbulk Road will go ahead, following a decision by the Victorian Civil and…