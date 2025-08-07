The petition to have a debate about the renaming of Berwick Springs Lake to Guru Nanak Lake is a step closer to being held in Parliament, following its recent presentation in the Legislative Council. South-eastern Metropolitan MP, Ann-Marie Hermans, put forward the public petition created…
Lake petition for debate a step closer
Rays girls in stinging form
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 489621 Dandenong Stingrays coach Nathan Boyd has praised the growth of twins Mizuki and Nalu Brothwell. The pair continue…