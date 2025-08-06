The jewellery store burglary in Narre Warren South has left shoppers and workers in shock, asking for more powers for the centre security staff. Officers were called to the Casey Central shopping centre on Narre Warren – Cranbourne Road after a man entered the jewellery…
Safety and security a concern after jewellery store burglary
-
Howe good is winning
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 490837 A seven-goal haul from Narre Warren key forward Will Howe led the Magpies to an upset 12-point victory…