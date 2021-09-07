Coast hit by lack of health plan

By Arthur Gorrie

Cooloola Coast residents need at least a plan to deliver regional health services to a booming and ageing population, Gympie MP Tony Perrett has told state parliament.

Mr Perrett said the plan would need to include transport home for patients forced to attend medical facilities at the Sunshine Coast, especially if they are discharged late at night.

Coast residents, who had already travelled an hour to reach Gympie Hospital, were too often being transferred to the Sunshine Coast, creating problems getting home again.

And the current review of Gympie and Cooloola Coast health needs, the Master Clinical Services Plan, was long overdue, he said.

Planning would need to include preparations for a new Gympie Hospital, but planning for health services across the region was moving slowly.

Mr Perrett said doctors had approached him with concerns about a wide range of services and abpout 8000 people had so far supported a petition to restore the hospital’s children’s ward services.

He told the house, Health Minister Yvette D’Ath had not responded to a letter he and Wide Bay federal MP Llew O’Brien had sent her on a range of issues.

Despite record health budgets across the state, Gympie health services, including services for coast residents, were being “squeezed with stealthy changes.“

Ms D’Ath said the state’s public hospitals were delivering “world-class healthcare in the face of rising demand for health services.“

She said emergency department presentations had risen 14 per cent across the state and elective surgeries were up 8.8 per cent.