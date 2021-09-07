’Driven to self harm’

By Arthur Gorrie

Trawler operators are suffering worsening mental health issues, some in danger of suicide, because of ongoing state government antagonism, Queensland Seafood Industry Association director and treasurer, Kev Reibel said on Monday.

The Tin Can Bay based trawler operator said seemingly endless meetings with government officials had achieved nothing, because “the government just isn’t listening.“

He said many hours of consultation with government managers and conservation interests had not resulted in any changes to the new Sustainable Fisheries legislation.

“We’ve been fighting a retreat for 40 years, but the minister (Mark Furner) isn’t listening. He says ’Blame (former LNP premier) Campbell Newman. He started it with the MRAG report (prepared by sustainable fisheries consultancy MRAG Asia Pacific).“

But Mr Reibel, a member of the government’s Trawler Advisory Group, says the government has “cherry picked“ the MRAG report, leaving out recommendations which would have helped fishers.

“The whole report, as written, would probably cause some pain, but some gain too.

“Now there’s no gain and a lot of pain, with a lot more to come,“ he said.

“It’s got to the stage now where people are just walking away from the Trawler Advisory Group.

“They’re not listening to us, why would we waste our time.

The WWF and the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority sit on the board too and they blame the industry for everything.

“Even the reef damage most people think was caused by the dredging of Gladstone Harbour is blamed on us.

“We ask about the dredging, which you would think they would be concerned ab out and they say no, it’s too much fishing pressure.

“But I believe it’s the dredging that’s caused the biggest part of the stock demise.“

“One of our members has been very distressed. He’s not illiterate, but he is not good (at administration) and they’ve driven him to the limit with monitoring requirements.

“Back in 1988 we log booked the total hours trawled and the catch.

“Now we have to list it by species and grade as well, with start and stop times for each trawler shot (gear on the bottom time) every night.

“We have to count and weigh all sandcrabs and bugs and record all sales, but that doesn’t help anyone.

“There is no benefit for the government, the industry, fishing or the environment,“ he said.

’Hundreds on the scrap heap’ under fishing reforms

QSIA CEO Eric Perez said the new law would be a tragedy for individuals and the industry, with hundreds of commercial fishers set to be forced out of the industry.

“These are changes that bring to fruition the disdain held by the government for Queensland commercial fishing and near total ignorance of what food production looks like.

“Marine parks closures, commercial-free fishing areas and increasing regulatory costs have led us to the state government’s less than stellar fisheries policy agenda,“ Mr Perez said.

Writing in the industry magazine Queensland Seafood, Mr Perez said numbers of active fishers had declined dramatically in the face of government hostility.

East Coast and Gulf net fishers had declined 52 per cent and line fishers by 47 per cent, the crab fishery had lost 27 per cent of its fishers, the trawl fishing industry had declined 68 per cent and there had been a total reduction over 30 years of 51 per cent of active commercial fishers, he said.

He said hundreds of commercial fishers would be forced to exit the indusstry, with no financial assistance “as a direct result of the government reforms.“

“There is no mechanism under the fisheries reforms to provide training or re-skilling to impacted commercial fishers or land-based post-harvest workers.

“Then there are stranded assets.

“Commercial fishers face the prospect of having millions of dollars in stranded assets that will have little or no resale value.

“No regulatory impact statement has been undertaken and, as a result, industry impacts have not been considered.“

Mr Perez said the changes would increase seafood imports as quota-managed fisheries caps impact the ability of commercial fishers to work.

And they will limit our ability to provide public access to seafood from our waters.“

“This industry has been subject to unacceptably poor fisheries policy development and the management of Fisheries Queensland needs to be held accountable.“

The reforms would cause “significant“ avoidable stress.

He said a petition to parliament would state that the seafood catching sector had lost confidence in fisheries management, based on potential loss of access to marine resources.“

Petition forms are available from Mr Perez on 0417 631 353.