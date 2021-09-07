Sadistic killer seeks parole

By Arthur Gorrie

A report of possible parole for convicted sex murderer Barrie John Watts has brought back traumatic memories of the near-Gympie region’s most sadistic crime, the brutal murder of Noosa schoolgirl Sian Kingi.

It was a crime solved with the help of determined police work by now-deceased Tin Can Bay resident, retired superintendent Alan Bourke.

In 1987, Alan Bourke was a detective involved with investigating the crime, one which damaged everyone with any link to it, especially her family and friends, but also jurors and the police.

Driven by the horrific details of her kidnapping, rape and murder, police tracked down the killers, Barrie John Watts and Valmae Faye Beck, despite an almost complete lack of clues.

On her own admission, Beck, who died still a prisoner in Townsville Hospital, helped trick the 12-year-old Sian Kingi into leaving her bicycle, ostensibly to help them find a lost dog.

Her worried parents found the bicycle and took it to police

Alan Bourke was the backroom worker who followed the trail, starting with information about a man behaving strangely in a beach car park near Noosa.

A man provided a vehicle description, a white Holden, and a registration number.

The number was not quite accurate, but was close enough to narrow down the list of vehicles police wanted to know about.

The vehicle description aligned with information involving attempts to lure potential victims in other places.

Beck told police Watts had an obsessive and recurring rape fantasy.

She cooperated in making it real because of her own emotional dependence on Watts.

In November 1987, two Ipswich Hospital nurses had narrow escapes after Beck and Watts approached them in separate but consecutive incidents, as they were leaving work.

The approaches were abandoned when Beck and Watts deemed their intended victims too hard to target.

In another incident soon afterwards, a woman was abducted at knifepoint, also near Ipswich, but managed to disarm Watts.

Their next victim, Sian Kingi, was not so fortunate.

After media exposure of her disappearance, witnesses came forward to describe the man seen behaving strangely in the beach car park.

One of those witnesses was able to provide the almost accurate registration number, which helped narrow down the number of vehicles matching the description they had been given.

Combined with information from the earlier would-be abductions, it came down to one vehicle, registered to Beck and Watts.

By then, Sian Kingi’s body had been found in state forest near Cooroy.

Tracked down to a rented property near Ipswich, the couple had fled. But the property agent said rent had been sent from a New South Wales town, where they were arrested.

Before his death, caused by a worsening heart condition, Mr Bourke told me how the case had haunted him, a rape and murder in daylight in a park in the middle of Noosa, with no witnesses.

But police could not be everywhere, he said.

Mr Bourke later retired from his senior Gympie police duties to live at Tin Can Bay.