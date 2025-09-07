Home » Andrews defends parade pic

Andrews defends parade pic

Critics have raged over former Mulgrave MP and Premier Daniel Andrews’s front-stage attendance with international dictators at a military parade in Beijing, China last week. Andrews lined up with leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un for an official photograph…

Read more

  • Up and moving under lights after hours

    Up and moving under lights after hours

    The City of Casey is lighting up select outdoor venues to encourage residents to stay active and connected after sunset. From now until Tuesday, September…