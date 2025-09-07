Organising committee chairman Dan O’Loughlin shared a sobering fact when welcoming a record crowd to Friday’s 10th Cardinia Casey Biggest Ever Blokes Lunch. O’Loughlin pointed out that in the past three events at Gumbuya World, someone was missing from the year before. Their lives lost,…
Let’s do lunch next year
