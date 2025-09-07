The anti-migration rallies across the country this weekend have left some members of multicultural communities feeling unwelcome after Melbourne’s own rally saw neo-nazis address the crowd and enact targeted violence. Sunday’s “March for Australia,” described as a gathering of concerned families, has been widely condemned….
Locals condemn rallies
-
Let’s do lunch next year
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 493622 Organising committee chairman Dan O’Loughlin shared a sobering fact when welcoming a record crowd to Friday’s 10th Cardinia…