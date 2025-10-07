Casey Council has hosted a civic event to recognise the emergency food relief providers tackling an entrenched cost-of-living crisis. The event ties in with the council’s new food security advocacy program for greater funding and support for organisations such as OzHarvest, Transit Soup Kitchen and…
Casey campaigns for food relief
