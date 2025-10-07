Local electorates look set to host some of Victoria’s fiercest battles at the next state election, as mortgage belts like the South East are becoming key targets for victory in 2026. Last week, both Pakenham MP Emma Vulin and Bass MP Jordan Crugnale announced they…
Pakenham and Bass a ‘must win’ in 2026 election
-
Casey campaigns for food relief
Casey Council has hosted a civic event to recognise the emergency food relief providers tackling an entrenched cost-of-living crisis. The event ties in with the…