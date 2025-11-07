Home » Council unveils more than $1.5 million upgrade to Narre Warren Pavilion
,

Council unveils more than $1.5 million upgrade to Narre Warren Pavilion

The Casey Council in partnership with the State Government, has unveiled a new $1,585,613 pavilion at Strathaird Reserve. Through the local community sport and recreation projects program, the State provided $1.5 million to the council, while the council contributed $85,613 to the project. The existing…

Read more

  • Mortgage stress hits Casey suburbs

    Mortgage stress hits Casey suburbs

    New data from Digital Finance Analytics (DFA) has revealed that almost 52.4 percent of Victorians are struggling financially as they try to meet their mortgage…