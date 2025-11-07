The Casey Council in partnership with the State Government, has unveiled a new $1,585,613 pavilion at Strathaird Reserve. Through the local community sport and recreation projects program, the State provided $1.5 million to the council, while the council contributed $85,613 to the project. The existing…
Council unveils more than $1.5 million upgrade to Narre Warren Pavilion
