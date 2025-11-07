Home » Melbourne’s $13.5 billion Metro Tunnel to open in February 2026
,

Melbourne’s $13.5 billion Metro Tunnel to open in February 2026

The city’s mega-project, the $13.5 billion Metro Tunnel, will fully launch on 1 February 2026. A partial opening will begin in early December. Hailed as the biggest network change since the City Loop 40 years ago, the Metro Tunnel links the Cranbourne and Pakenham lines…

  • Mortgage stress hits Casey suburbs

    New data from Digital Finance Analytics (DFA) has revealed that almost 52.4 percent of Victorians are struggling financially as they try to meet their mortgage…