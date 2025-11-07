New data from Digital Finance Analytics (DFA) has revealed that almost 52.4 percent of Victorians are struggling financially as they try to meet their mortgage obligations. In the Casey region, Berwick and Narre Warren topped the list revealing that thousands of households are facing significant…
Mortgage stress hits Casey suburbs
-
Mortgage stress hits Casey suburbs
New data from Digital Finance Analytics (DFA) has revealed that almost 52.4 percent of Victorians are struggling financially as they try to meet their mortgage…