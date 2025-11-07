Home » Sth East youth leader wins Young Victorian of the Year
Sth East youth leader wins Young Victorian of the Year

The Victorian Young Australian of the Year 2026 is based right in the South East, recognised for his impactful positive changes in the region. Abraham Kuol, a respected South Sudanese youth leader who co-founded the popular Black Rhinos and volunteers at Sandown Lions Club, leads…

  Mortgage stress hits Casey suburbs

    New data from Digital Finance Analytics (DFA) has revealed that almost 52.4 percent of Victorians are struggling financially as they try to meet their mortgage…