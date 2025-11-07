The Metro Tunnel, the city’s $13.5 billion mega-project, will open to the public in two phases: a partial opening in early December, and a full-service launch (called The Big Switch) on 1 February 2026. It links the Cranbourne and Pakenham lines in the south east…
Ultimate guide: how to navigate Melbourne’s $13.5 billion Metro Tunnel
-
Mortgage stress hits Casey suburbs
New data from Digital Finance Analytics (DFA) has revealed that almost 52.4 percent of Victorians are struggling financially as they try to meet their mortgage…