Cuddly critters have arrived just in time for Christmas, thanks to the efforts of Pakenham Purls member Michele Ashworth. On Thursday 4 December, Michele donated her 50 toys to the local Christmas Together Appeal at the Salvation Army. All knitted and crocheted by herself over…
Cuddly critters arrive for Christmas
-
Police presence set to be bolstered at Fountain Gate Shopping Centre
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 206998 Over the next three months, Victoria Police will bolster patrols and Protective Services Officers at four metropolitan shopping…