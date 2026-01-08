2025 brought the sweeping federal election that kept Labor in majority of its seats and with it, much controversy for the Bruce electorate division. From the sacking of Liberal campaign manager for Bruce, Andrew McNabb due to offensive comments online, to a contentious toppling of…
NEWS-MAKER 2025: Liberal’s pursuit for Bruce electorate seat
