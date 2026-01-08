The Springvale Italian Senior Citizens Club is set to fundraise for the Monash Children’s Hospital this year. As part of their annual October fundraising event, the hospital is chosen to receive vital funds to make real impact. Anna Orlando, treasurer at the club, and her…
Springvale seniors set to fundraise for Monash Children’s Hospital
-
People of the Year: Lynbrook Residents Association
The Lynbrook Residents Association (LRA) demonstrated unstoppable determination in grassroots advocacy and community connection throughout 2025, a year marked by three high-profile protests and successful…