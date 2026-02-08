Home » Food for thought ahead of bigger Ramadan Night Market
,

Food for thought ahead of bigger Ramadan Night Market

Excitement grows ahead of the upcoming three-week Ramadan Night Market that promises to be bigger and better, but existing traders in Dandenong have raised a string of concerns including higher fees. The popular event is highly commended by traders on Thomas Street and the wider…

Read more

Digital Editions

More News

  • Roadworks cause havoc for Casey commuters

    Roadworks cause havoc for Casey commuters

    Roadworks on a major Clyde North intersection has caused gridlock during peak hours for many Casey commuters, some saying that their usual 10 minute drive has taken them close to…

  • Lofty hopes for Ramadan Night Market

    Lofty hopes for Ramadan Night Market

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 467847 As the holy month of Ramadan is fast approaching, so is the buzz and excitement for Dandenong’s already-famous Ramadan Night Market – which…

  • The power of self-acceptance

    The power of self-acceptance

    Intrinsic in feelings of hope is the acceptance of the self and then the acceptance of the situation with the faith that there is some benefit in it. This attitude…

  • Grieving parents bridge the gap

    Grieving parents bridge the gap

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 531971 When Lauren and Peter welcomed their daughter Matilda into the world on November 26 2024, she was already gone. Stillborn at 24 weeks’…

  • Call for CFA volunteers submissions Bush Fire Parliamentary Inquiry

    Call for CFA volunteers submissions Bush Fire Parliamentary Inquiry

    Firefighters and their communities have welcomed the establishment of a Parliamentary Inquiry into the 2026 summer fires, passed by the Victorian Legislative Council. The inquiry follows a growing groundswell of…

  • Drake Place set to reopen as major works complete

    Drake Place set to reopen as major works complete

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 333779 Works on Stage 1 of the Pakenham Revitalisation project continue to progress, with major construction almost complete along Drake Place. From Monday 9…

  • Anti-theft gates trigger backlash

    Anti-theft gates trigger backlash

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 531813 A surge in retail crime across Victoria has prompted major retailers to install anti-theft security gates, but the move is drawing growing concern…

  • System delays continues after death

    System delays continues after death

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 524578 The Pakenham family of Jacob Van Lieshout say the system that failed him in life has continued to fail them in death, with…

  • Jail for armed carjacker targeting elderly driver

    Jail for armed carjacker targeting elderly driver

    A would-be carjacker who held a screwdriver to his elderly victim’s neck and threatened to kill him in a home driveway in Keysborough has been jailed. Petap Kong, 31, of…

  • Two men arrested after Wallace Road assault

    Two men arrested after Wallace Road assault

    Two men have been arrested following an assault in Cranbourne on the morning of Friday 6 February. Officers responded to reports of three men involved in a physical altercation on…