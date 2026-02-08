Wellsprings for Women welcomed the Federal Minister for Multicultural Affairs, Dr Anne Aly, who saw first hand the South East-based centre’s efforts to create community connection, empower women and celebrate cultural diversity. Dr Aly’s visit follows her recent address Reimagining Multiculturalism at Deakin University, where…
Minister’s warm welcome to Wellsprings
Traders nervous ahead of Dandenong Market revamp
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 513538 Traders at the Dandenong Market’s Bazaar are uncertain of their future as a Bazaar Revitalisation Plan rolls out…