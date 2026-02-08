After more than a decade of petitioning, Pakenham’s landowners say they are still being ignored, despite the Minister for Planning weighing in on their concerns. Last year in Parliament, East Victoria MP Renee Heath called out the long-running frustrations of Pakenham landowners, who for more…
Subdivision pleas blocked by Government
Digital Editions
-
Traders nervous ahead of Dandenong Market revamp
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 513538 Traders at the Dandenong Market’s Bazaar are uncertain of their future as a Bazaar Revitalisation Plan rolls out…