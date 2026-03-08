‘Don’t hesitate’, says 2025 Westfield Local Hero finalists

Nominations for this year’s Westfield’s local heroes have opened up, with 126 grants up for grabs across the country. Now in its ninth year, the Local Heroes program acknowledges local Australians and New Zealanders who work to make a difference in their communities. The program…
Honouring women who inspire Cardinia
The Cardinia Cultural Centre came alive on Thursday, 5 March, as the community gathered to celebrate the women who shape and strengthen life across the…