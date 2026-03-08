Home » ‘Don’t hesitate’, says 2025 Westfield Local Hero finalists
,

‘Don’t hesitate’, says 2025 Westfield Local Hero finalists

Nominations for this year’s Westfield’s local heroes have opened up, with 126 grants up for grabs across the country. Now in its ninth year, the Local Heroes program acknowledges local Australians and New Zealanders who work to make a difference in their communities. The program…

  Honouring women who inspire Cardinia

    Honouring women who inspire Cardinia

    The Cardinia Cultural Centre came alive on Thursday, 5 March, as the community gathered to celebrate the women who shape and strengthen life across the…

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 538359 A Cranbourne public housing tenant said his two-year-old son cannot live with him because of severe mould contamination in his home, despite the…

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 536688 To the alarm of nearby parents and traders, a purported massage parlour with ‘optional VIP services’ is set to legitimately open two doors…

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 527661 Noble Park (173) has a lot of work to do in a very small space of time if it wants to challenge for…

    CARDINIA WATERS BOWLS Celebration corks were once again heard popping at Cardinia Waters after securing a second pennant for the season with a convincing win over Berwick in the Division…