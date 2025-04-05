The state tribunal has rejected a $4.5 million Hindu Temple proposal in Pearcedale’s green wedge zone, marking a milestone in a three-and-a-half-year community fight. The community waited for 16 weeks since their final submission, and the outcome was ordered on Thursday 7 August. VCAT affirmed…
$4.5 million Pearcedale Hindu Temple rejected by VCAT
Emerson School showcased in award-winning film
Emerson School officially screened an international award-winning documentary Unlocking the Potential: The Vital Role of Specialist Education, leaving its audience deep in emotions. The work…