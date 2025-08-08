In a rare face-to-face meeting, a small but determined group of Officer residents confronted local council officials, raising urgent concerns about the safety and future of Starling Road. On July 30, Officer District and Community Association (ODCA) hosted a meeting attended by Officer Ward Councillor…
Community voices heard
-
Council changes your rates
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 245295 Cardinia Shire Council has made a minor adjustment to its 2025–26 property rates to stay within the State’s…