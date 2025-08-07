Emerson School officially screened an international award-winning documentary Unlocking the Potential: The Vital Role of Specialist Education, leaving its audience deep in emotions. The work by multi-award-winning filmmaker Amel Tresnji captured the essence and importance of the Dandenong specialist school. It was the first time…
Emerson School showcased in award-winning film
