Police have charged two men and two women after they tracked a vehicle allegedly displaying cloned plates through Melbourne’s south-east this morning. Operation Trinity officers sighted the silver Ford Falcon on Clyde Road in Berwick and attempted to intercept the car about 2am. The vehicle…
Four charged after police track erratic car
-
Police investigate multi-car crash on Monash Fwy
Police are appealing for dashcam footage as they investigate a multi-vehicle crash in Mulgrave on Friday, 8 August. Four vehicles collided on the Monash Freeway,…