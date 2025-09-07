Home » State updates scoping rules for Port of Hastings Terminal

The State Government has released an updated draft of the scoping requirements for the Port of Hastings Terminal environment effects statement (EES) after the project was deemed “a controlled action” in August. According to the State Government, the update was incurred following consideration of public…

  • Up and moving under lights after hours

    Up and moving under lights after hours

    The City of Casey is lighting up select outdoor venues to encourage residents to stay active and connected after sunset. From now until Tuesday, September…