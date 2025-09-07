The City of Casey is lighting up select outdoor venues to encourage residents to stay active and connected after sunset. From now until Tuesday, September 30, community members can enjoy floodlit spaces at Edwin Flack Athletics Track, Berwick; Casey Fields Athletics Track, Cranbourne East; and…
Up and moving under lights after hours
