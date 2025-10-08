A refugee charity founder says he is shocked after his group was evicted from Greater Dandenong Council-owned storage buildings in Noble Park North. After months of negotiations, Bakhtar Community Organisation has been recently locked out of the former Noble Park Scout Hall and sheds. The…
Charity evicted from material-aid warehouse
-
Charity evicted from material-aid warehouse
A refugee charity founder says he is shocked after his group was evicted from Greater Dandenong Council-owned storage buildings in Noble Park North. After months…