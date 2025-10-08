The Saathi Multicultural Association of Australia (Saathi MAA) welcomed the community to its Diwali Market, bringing together multicultural Australians under one roof. The Market transformed Arthur Wren Hall in Hampton Park into a dazzling celebration of light and colour on Sunday 5 October. Each stall,…
Diwali Market unites community
-
Lynbrook shines bright at Lantern Festival
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 506918 It was another year of Lynbrook’s landmark Lantern Festival, and once again, Banjo Paterson Reserve came alive with…