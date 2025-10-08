A local CFA captain is urging Casey South residents to prepare early for the upcoming fire season, with certain areas facing a higher risk of bushfires this summer. Devon Meadows CFA captain John Sanderson said the coastal region is considered particularly vulnerable due to its…
Local CFA captain urges early preparation for fire season
