It was another year of Lynbrook’s landmark Lantern Festival, and once again, Banjo Paterson Reserve came alive with colour, music and light. Hosted by the Lynbrook Residents Association (LRA), the much-loved community event drew thousands of people from everywhere across Melbourne who gathered to celebrate…
Lynbrook shines bright at Lantern Festival
-
Lynbrook shines bright at Lantern Festival
Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 506918 Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 506918 It was another year of Lynbrook’s landmark Lantern Festival, and once…